Older Posts...

A Toyota Hiace Bus conveying family members to traditional wedding ceremony summersaulted at the depression just before the African Independent Television/Ray Power station after the Agbor axis of the Benin Bye Pass, on Saturday.

According to Ernest, the accident which didn't claim any life but left several victims with serious injuries, occurred as a result of the slippery nature of the particular area occasioned by huge deposit of red sand left on the road by sand miners.