Photos: UNIOSUN students embark on protest over the death of an undergraduate

Angry students of the Osun State University have taken over the streets of Osogbo in protest against the alleged ritual killing of an undergraduate.
The students had on Tuesday burnt down a house close to where the remains of Sonibare Timileyin, a 400 level Microbiology student was discovered.
Resuming their demonstration on Wednesday morning, the angry students, dressed in black were said to have marched from their school campus at Oke Baale, to the Palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, and made a stop at the Olaiya roundabout where a bonfire was made.
The students who reportedly came out in thousands were seen destroying everything they came across, chasing people with sticks and iron materials.
Channels TV reported that commercial and vehicular activities in the town have been grounded and there is a significant amount of tension in the air.
The suspects responsible for the gruesome act, Sakariyau Abdulrafiu (19), Ibrahim Ayuba (24) and Yusuf Aliu (18), have been arrested and they have all confessed to killing Timileyin whose head they were planning to use for money ritual.
7 comments:
So sad
Chai!
... Merited happiness
Too bad after all the struggling now in your 400l and stories are coming up well God knows best😥😥
Imagine, pikin of 18, 19,24 who never worked in their life doing money ritual. Parent and society have plenty work to do. This Rich at all cost syndrome.
Sy
Please who can help me with any foodstuff ,I will be resuming back to school by next week,I don't even have any hope of going back,may God touch your heart to reach out to me
Majestymajesty484@yahoo.com
NA WAOH!
sad
Post a Comment