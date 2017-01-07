Photos: Two dead, several injured as youths and vigilante group clash in Kontagora, Niger State over death of a teenager

Two young men have been confirmed dead with several injured in a clash between youths and members of a vigilante group and in Angwan Yaman, Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.
Spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, (DSP) Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident in Minna on Friday, said the violence which broke out on Thursday was caused by the death of a 17-old boy who was allegedly tortured by members of the vigilance group.
“Only two people died while five others sustained injuries, with one of the youths a female, critically injured,” he said.
He added that death of the boy led to violent demonstration by the youths in the area against the vigilance group which led to the death of the second victim.
The second victim, 20- year old man, was killed when members of the vigilance group used firearms to disperse the protesting youths, who attempted to burn their head office.
He said that anti-riot police were drafted to the area to restore peace and bring the demonstration under control.
Meanwhile, two personnel of the vigilance group had been arrested by the police for torturing the 17-year old boy.
"We have ordered the arrest of members of the vigilance group who were alleged to have arrested, kept and tortured the young man as they have no power to do so." said Elkana.
“There is no law authorising them to detain anybody talkless of torturing the person. They only have the power to arrest anyone who commit an offence in their presence and hand him over to the police. For keeping the deceased youth in their detention camp and torturing him, they will face the wrath of the law. If his death is linked to the torture, then they will be charged with culpable homicide which is punishable with death.
“So far, two persons have been arrested and we are still investigating to get the rest involved. The youths should have reported the incident to the police instead of taking the law into their hands,” he added.
