Photos: Two 300L FUTA students drown while trying to take selfies on a canoe

Two students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) Ondo state, drowned Saturday while taking selfies on a canoe inside a river in the town. The two students who were both in 300 level, were on the boat as part of activities for an entrepreneurial course they enrolled for this semester.
According to their colleagues, the deceased students joined their colleagues in the boat and were taking selfies when suddenly the boat capsized.
Their remains were removed from the river. Two other students who knew how to swim survived the incident. The remains of the deceased students have been deposited at the morgue.
2 comments:
What!selfies may soul rest in peace
From their pictures,I see they like selfies alot.
RIP to them.
Post a Comment