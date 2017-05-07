Photos: Troops neutralize invading Boko Haram hired mercenaries in Borno, arrest one

A group of suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ mercenaries of Mamman Nur extraction on Monday, June 3, made an attempt to attack 81 Division Task Force Battalion's location at Gulumba Gana in Bama LGA, Borno State.
The troops successfully dealt with the terrorists and pursued those that escaped and recovered 2 AK-47 Rifles and 2 magazines of 9 round of ammunition, 2 AGL bombs, several empty cases of Shilka gun ammunition, AGL bomb and 1 damaged mobile phone handset.
Similarly, troops of 3 Battalion located at Logomani, Dikwa LGA, Borno State, neutralized 3 Boko Haram, captured one alive and recovered 3 AK-47 rifles from Mamman Nur faction that dared to attack their location Monday at about 7.00pm. However, we lost a soldier during the pursuit.
