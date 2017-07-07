Photos: travellers stranded as armed robbers blocked Benin-Lagos road earlier today!

There was gridlock along the Benin-Lagos road earlier today with passengers stranded as suspected armed robbers operated on the busy road. John Ekuda, who shared the photos, called on the Edo State Governor, Obaseki to send security operatives to clear the road...
"As you can see the most ever busiest road Benin _ Lagos road have been block by Armed robbers passenger's from Cameron and C R S central displayed this veg leaf from getting spoil on the hold up way,
we are begging the governor G Obaseki to as matter of urgency send force men (note sophisticated prepared force, all the police around there cannot be seen for now) to ofumnwegbe town and clear road for motorists , Does it mean they must be always a most notorious armed robbers in Benin"
More photos below...
12 comments:
I can just imagine
... Merited happiness
NA WAOH
Beeeeeeeet, i can't follow his english tho. Home boy is confusing me. I hope ppl are safe tho. Naija which way na?
Thank goodness they showed some respect for the dead this time. By at least covering his corpse. I'm tired of seeing 'graphic pictures' everywhere. RIP to
the driver. In the words of my dear mentor 'When you finish your degree, run! Run as fast as you can away from this country! It has nothing to offer you.
Wen armed robbers come all d Police check points suddenly disappear..na wao
When a country has no president, chaos is born!
Na waoo
What a country!!😬
Nawa o,even in broad daylights. It is well.
uhmmm it is well
God,abeg, grant us your peace.
In Nigeria, problems everywhere.
Kidnapping, armed robbery, rape,and the like.
This shows incompetency on the part of Nigeria police and security agencies.
