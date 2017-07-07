 Photos: travellers stranded as armed robbers blocked Benin-Lagos road earlier today! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 7 July 2017

Photos: travellers stranded as armed robbers blocked Benin-Lagos road earlier today!

There was gridlock along the Benin-Lagos road earlier today with passengers stranded as suspected armed robbers operated on the busy road. John Ekuda, who shared the photos, called on the Edo State Governor, Obaseki to send security operatives to clear the road...
"As you can see the most ever busiest road Benin _ Lagos road have been block by Armed robbers passenger's from Cameron and C R S central displayed this veg leaf from getting spoil on the hold up way,
we are begging the governor G Obaseki to as matter of urgency send force men (note sophisticated prepared force, all the police around there cannot be seen for now) to ofumnwegbe town and clear road for motorists , Does it mean they must be always a most notorious armed robbers in Benin"
 More photos below...


Posted by at 7/07/2017 02:38:00 pm

12 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I can just imagine


... Merited happiness

7 July 2017 at 14:43
OSINANL said...

NA WAOH

7 July 2017 at 14:43
Anonymous said...

Beeeeeeeet, i can't follow his english tho. Home boy is confusing me. I hope ppl are safe tho. Naija which way na?

7 July 2017 at 14:45
Rachel said...

Thank goodness they showed some respect for the dead this time. By at least covering his corpse. I'm tired of seeing 'graphic pictures' everywhere. RIP to

the driver. In the words of my dear mentor 'When you finish your degree, run! Run as fast as you can away from this country! It has nothing to offer you.

7 July 2017 at 14:52
Anonymous said...

Wen armed robbers come all d Police check points suddenly disappear..na wao

7 July 2017 at 14:59
Godwin Essang said...

When a country has no president, chaos is born!

7 July 2017 at 15:08
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Na waoo

7 July 2017 at 15:13
christian Uzodinma said...

What a country!!😬































































7 July 2017 at 15:26
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Nawa o,even in broad daylights. It is well.

7 July 2017 at 15:28
hizxcellenci said...

uhmmm it is well

7 July 2017 at 15:35
Victor A. Ajah said...

God,abeg, grant us your peace.
In Nigeria, problems everywhere.
Kidnapping, armed robbery, rape,and the like.

7 July 2017 at 15:59
Ifeoma said...

This shows incompetency on the part of Nigeria police and security agencies.

7 July 2017 at 16:06

Post a Comment

