Saturday, 1 July 2017

Photos: Suspected Badoo member apprehended in Ikorodu

A suspected member of notorious cult group, Badoo, was apprehended in Ikorodu, Lagos state yesterday June 30th. According to residents of the town, the man was found wandering around Obafemi Awolowo Road, before Government Technical College, Ikorodu with a Cutlass and a Bag full of waste.



When he was approached and asked some few questions, his responses were not clear. He couldn't defend himself. He said he was a farmer, and that all his family members were dead. The elders in the community prevented the youths from carrying out jungle justice as they held him down before they handed him over to the police at the Igbogbo Police station where he is currently being interrogated.
