When he was approached and asked some few questions, his responses were not clear. He couldn't defend himself. He said he was a farmer, and that all his family members were dead. The elders in the community prevented the youths from carrying out jungle justice as they held him down before they handed him over to the police at the Igbogbo Police station where he is currently being interrogated.
Saturday, 1 July 2017
Photos: Suspected Badoo member apprehended in Ikorodu
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/01/2017 09:57:00 am
