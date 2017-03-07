Photos: Suspected Badoo member arrested last Friday was just a wanderer

On Friday July 30th, a man believed to be a member of the cult group, Badoo, was apprehended while he was wandering around Obafemi Awolowo Road, before Government Technical College, Ikorodu with a cutlass and a bag full of waste. He was handed over to the police by some elders who prevented the angry residents of the area from killing him (Read here).
Investigations by the police have now revealed that the man was just a wanderer who had no place to live.
He led the police to the uncompleted building where he usually lived in at Gberigbe, Oke Agbo, Igbalu. Residents of the area confirmed they know him but have asked him to vacate the building because of the security concerns in the area.
Photo credit: IAG
3 comments:
Dey for just kpai innocent man thank God he survived
Eeeeyah...
I just hope they will not be killing innocent people anyhow..
Thank God dey did not kill him
