Monday, 3 July 2017

Photos: Suspected Badoo member arrested last Friday was just a wanderer

On Friday July 30th, a man believed to be a member of the cult group, Badoo, was apprehended while he was wandering around Obafemi Awolowo Road, before Government Technical College, Ikorodu with a cutlass and a bag full of waste. He was handed over to the police by some elders who prevented the angry residents of the area from killing him (Read here).


Investigations by the police have now revealed that the man was just a wanderer who had no place to live.
He led the police to the uncompleted building where he usually lived in at Gberigbe, Oke Agbo, Igbalu. Residents of the area confirmed they know him but have asked him to vacate the building because of the security concerns in the area.




Photo credit: IAG

Posted by at 7/03/2017 06:17:00 am

3 comments:

hrm paul said...

Dey for just kpai innocent man thank God he survived

3 July 2017 at 08:08
Oghenetega said...

Eeeeyah...
I just hope they will not be killing innocent people anyhow..

3 July 2017 at 08:19
tsalz said...

Thank God dey did not kill him

3 July 2017 at 08:40

