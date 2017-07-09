Older Posts...

Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Photos: Spanish Team, Athletic Bilbao Shave Heads To Support Their Team-mate Who's Battling Testicular Cancer

The entire squad of Spanish football club, Athletic Bilbao, have shaved their heads in solidarity with one of their teammates who's currently battling testicular cancer.
Alvarez, a centre back with the Spanish club had been named in Spain's squad for this summer's Under 21 European Championships but had to pull out to battle the disease.
