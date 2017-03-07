 Photos: 'She ate my money' Man caught dropping a mini casket filled with charm in front of lady's house in Port Harcourt | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

Photos: 'She ate my money' Man caught dropping a mini casket filled with charm in front of lady's house in Port Harcourt

The man pictured above according to a Facebook user, who lives in Port Harcourt, was caught at a house close to her street yesterday evening as he was about dropping this casket charm in a girl's house. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime claiming that the girl ate his money. ..


3 comments:

Oghenetega said...

Orishirishi...
Will this bring ur Money back.?or when U dey enjoy her punani U no know...
Stupid Fetish Bastard.

3 July 2017 at 08:44
Beautiful Kim said...

3 July 2017 at 08:48
Beautiful Kim said...

3 July 2017 at 08:51

