Friday, 7 July 2017

Photos: Remember the Ghanaian woman who disappeared with her Europe-based Facebook lover's cars and belongings? She's been found

Last week, LIB reported that Police in Ghana  launched a manhunt for Nana Asare, who allegedly disappeared with cars, luggage, other valuable items belonging to an EU-based Ghanaian man, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, whom she met on Facebook. See previous report here

In an update, his friend said that the woman was finally caught. "The Lady at the center of the alleged stolen vehicles has returned everything. Matter has been settled. Thanks to the power of social media." he wrote. See photos of the cars and items recovered from her above and after the cut...



