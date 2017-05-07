Photos: Police uncovers large consignment of fake shoe polish worth N30m in Onitsha

The Anambra State Police Command has busted an underground warehouse in Onitsha stocked with a large consignment of suspected fake shoe polish worth about 30 million Naira.
The underground warehouse located at a 3-storey Plaza along Marine modern market, Onitsha built into the River Niger, is allegedly owned by one Mr Ebube who according to the Police is still at large.
The adulterated products were craftily packed in unidentified cartons on the outside with the original carton hidden on the inside.
Addressing newsmen after the raid, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar, explained that the the raid followed a formal complaint lodged by the holder of the franchise for the product, adding that it was an eye opener for the command on the illegalities going in major markets across the state.
He further said the discovery that the adulterated products may have been brought in through the River Niger, has brought to the fore, the need for the Police to beef up its Marine arm and partner better with the Nigerian Navy to improve security on the waterways.
CP Umar appealed to the general public to support the war against fake products by volunteering credible information that will lead to the busting of such illegal operations, assuring that the Police will follow through investigations to ensure that the culprit is brought to book.
The Holder of the franchise for the product, Chief Sam Anyanwutaku who bemoaned the huge damage which the activities of such illegal manufacturers do to their businesses, said upon receiving intelligence on his operations, he had immediately reported to the Police, expressing gratitude to the State Police Command for their prompt response.
The Chairman of the Market, Mr Louis Onyeabo who absolved the market union of any complicity in the crime, stated clearly that the market deals only on clothing materials and has a standing policy against adulterated products.
The confiscated products were later taken to the State Police Headquarters in Awka as exhibits while investigations continue.
More photos below...
4 comments:
Buhari even on his dying bed is out against the ibos, which shoe polish in nigeria is original. there are diff grades for diff prices. anyhow you like, do it, the ibos are capitalists, they must bounce back.
Na person him fuckup dey fuckam back.. 80% of all the goods in onisha are fakes
Nawa .
Igbo people. Wicked tribe, wicked hearts, money hungry disgusting God forsaken tribe. You will all destroy yourselves finish soon. My mom died from being administered altered drip by igbo boys. My neighbors son was killed from consuming tainted baby formula. The igbo tribe and the northerners are the downfall of nigeria. I am sick to my stomach just thinking of all their atrocities
Post a Comment