Photos: Police, protesters clash in Germany upon Donald Trump's arrival for the G20 summit

German riot police are currently clashing with protesters in Hamburg, Germany as world leaders including President Trump arrive the country ahead of Friday's G20 summit.
Police used water cannon as protesters threw smoke bombs, while officers clashed with demonstrators at the anti-capitalist Welcome to Hell protest.
The demonstration is taking place approximately two miles from where the G20 summit is taking place.
2 comments:
everywhere trump goes, he spreads trouble and problems. germany is supposed to be a peaceful and calm welfare state but the thought of trump has made people in
the country to rise up to resist him at all cost. now even the german police are dealing with civil disobedience because of him.
They r not protesting cos of Trump. They are demonstrating cos of the unholy gathering of the evil 'Bilderberg Gang'
