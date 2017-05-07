Photos: Police parade suspected killers of missing UNIOSUN student

These are the faces of the men who allegedly carried out the murder of the 400 level Microbiology student of the Osun state University UNIOSUN, Sonibare Timileyin.
The suspects, Sakariyau Abdulrafiu (19), Ibrahim Ayuba (24) and Yusuf Aliu (18), have confessed to killing Timileyin with a pestle and severed his head which they roasted as they planned to use it for money ritual.
While parading the suspects at the state command in Akure. the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olufimihan Adeoye, said the trio and one other person at large, hatched the plan to kill the undergraduate at Oke-baale, Osogbo, the Osun State capital on June 26th.
Adeoye said the head and wrists of the deceased was cut off and roasted in a clay pot while his remaining body was dumped in a bush.
The deceased was said to have been cooking in his room outside the campus when he suddenly abandoned what he was doing and left his home on June 26th. After waiting endlessly for him to return and his phone turned off, his friends complained to the school management and a case of missing person was filed at the police station on June 27th.
The state police commissioner said investigation into the matter is ongoing and all those found guilty in the case would be made to face the full wrath of the law.
Meanwhile some students of the school yesterday evening set ablaze a house where the decomposing body of their colleague was found lying closeby.
You idiots killed ur fellow being so to get rich, what a shallow mind. Safe journey to hell period.
jesus christ
