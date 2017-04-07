 Photos: Police arrest ten suspected killers of Inspector, NSCDC official, civilians in Niger State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

The Niger State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of ten suspects for  armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling and murder of an Inspector of Police, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and some civilians in Sabon Daga.

The suspects are identified as Muhammadu Mojunha, Umar Garba aka Dubu, Jarpe Mohammed, Aliyu Bello, Abdulmumimi Musa, Hudu Aliyu, Muhammadu Sani and Abdulrahman Ahmadu. 

They are connected with the attack on Sabon Daga, Bosso LGA  where an Inspector of Police, Civil Defence Officer and some civilians were killed. 

Two AK-47 Riffles, one locally made pistol, 17 Ak-47 live ammunition, 2 cartridges and other exhibits were recovered. Police recovered the Rifle the hoodlums snatched from the Civil Defence Officer they killed as well as the Axe used in killing him. 

The  suspects will soon be charged to court.
