Photos: One killed, over 300 people displaced by devastating windstorm in Sokoto State

One person has been confirmed dead and no fewer than 316 persons affected following the recent devastating windstorm which also ravaged more than 300 houses in Ilelala Amarawa, Unguwar GDSS, Sabon Gari GRA and Unguwar Araba Communities in Ilella Local Government Area of Sokoto state.
The Head Nema Sokoto Operations office, Mallam Suleiman Muhammad Qasim who led other officials of the agency and Head of SEMA Sokoto who visited the scene of the disaster, discovered two public schools were also affected by the windstorm.
With the view to determine the extent of the damaged and to ascertain those affected, the agency staff who conducted the assessment will forward a comprehensive report to the federal government for necessary action.
4 comments:
LINDA, u are turning a blind eye to #CNNBlackmail trending on twitter!!
Are they (CNN aka FNN) your sponsor??
Even if, learn to renege when necessary. No business got bigger by a$$licking a bigger competition!
CURSED PEOPLE
Issokey.
Can't see the houses
Post a Comment