Photos: Okada rider dies in Ekiti after being swept away by flood

A commercial motorcyclist died after he was swept away by flood following a heavy downpour on Monday morning, July 3, in Ado Ekiti. Goodwill, who posted the photo wrote:
"It saddens my heart seeing this unfortunate & ugly incident happening in my beloved State. This young dude was a victim of the heavy downpour that occurred in Ado Ekiti yesterday. His lifeless body was later found behind Pathfinder Hotel, Iworoko road, Ado Ekiti. Ekiti State. May God continually bestow His protection and mercy upon us. Amen"
According to eyewitness reports, the deceased was said to have braved the fast-flowing water but lost control in the Elemi Channel at Ayewa garage area of Adebayo.
The victim had ignored warnings and pleas by motorists and other commercial motorcyclists, who had earlier failed in their attempt to cross the channel, and had decided to wait for the water to recede.
The witnesses also alleged that the okada rider had two passengers, but that they had chosen not to go with him in spite of his insistence that he knew how best to wade through the water.
It was gathered that the onlookers were helpless when he lost control, and that they had watched helplessly from afar as he was overwhelmed by the flood.
The body has been deposited at a mortuary.
3 comments:
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Rip
eyaaaaaah sad case
Post a Comment