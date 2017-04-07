Photos: Nollywood actor, Bigval Jokotoye welcomes first child in America

Last night, Nollywood actor Big Val Jokotoye and his wife welcomed their first child barely a year after their marriage in the United States.
The cute baby girl was delivered at the Kaiser Permanent Health Care center in California. Congrats to the couple. See more photos after the cut...
3 comments:
A pleasant morning to you all, MMM is going places. can u believe that guider ship in MMM has changed for the better? do you know most guiders now stay up late in the night to attend to queries and complaints, most even call you with their credits to ensure quick resolution of an issue. Beloved, do not pay attention to any guider who pressures you to change your active guider. you can only change if 1. you don't know ur guider(strange name), 2.if your guider is not active, 3.if your guider doesn't pick your calls and return them in good time 4 any other good reason to change. you can change to horochi1@gmail.com if none is available for you to change to. Remember you too can be a guider, MMM needs you. Together we make this happen
Congrats... dee
Congrats to them
Post a Comment