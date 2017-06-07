 Photos: No life lost in multiple accident along Agbo/Sapele Road | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Photos: No life lost in multiple accident along Agbo/Sapele Road

Two passengers sustained serious injuries in a multiple crash involving four vehicles before the African Independent Television, along Agbor/Sapele Road Bye-Pass, Wednesday.
The accident, involved two trailers, one Peace Mass Movement Hiace bus and a Toyota Nissan car.
According to eye witness accounts, the crash happened as a result of the heavy mist that enveloped the greater part of the road following  early morning downpour.

 "The mist, they explained, created poor visibility that made it impossible for the bus driver to notice the trailer which crashed ahead, blocking its path.
However, in an attempt to avoid running into the trailer, the bus driver veered off the road and rammed into another trailer packed on the road shoulder. Almost immediately, the Nissan car also crashed into the bus from behind."
Though no life was lost in the accident. The injured were taken to a nearby clinic.





Photo credit: Ernest Onwarelojie
Posted by at 7/06/2017 01:04:00 am

4 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

good
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

6 July 2017 at 07:21
Anonymous said...

Thank God no life was lost

6 July 2017 at 07:44
livingstone chibuike said...

wishing d injured a speedy recovery

6 July 2017 at 07:45
Manuel Kunmi said...

woow

6 July 2017 at 08:01

Post a Comment

