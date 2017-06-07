Photos: No life lost in multiple accident along Agbo/Sapele Road

The accident, involved two trailers, one Peace Mass Movement Hiace bus and a Toyota Nissan car.
According to eye witness accounts, the crash happened as a result of the heavy mist that enveloped the greater part of the road following early morning downpour.
"The mist, they explained, created poor visibility that made it impossible for the bus driver to notice the trailer which crashed ahead, blocking its path.
However, in an attempt to avoid running into the trailer, the bus driver veered off the road and rammed into another trailer packed on the road shoulder. Almost immediately, the Nissan car also crashed into the bus from behind."
Though no life was lost in the accident. The injured were taken to a nearby clinic.
Photo credit: Ernest Onwarelojie
4 comments:
good
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Thank God no life was lost
wishing d injured a speedy recovery
woow
