"Father Lord, I thank you for saving my life from a poisonous attack today at about 11am. By now I would have been a dead person now.
LORD i give all the glory and honor to u, thanks to my mum Mrs Rachel Wehere, Rachel Wehere. Friends brothers and colleague that was there to save the situation on ground. I've never experienced such a thing in my life, Jesus I was totally mad, all my body was swollen. Lord u saved me. BABA GOD I adore u.
Friday, 7 July 2017
Photos: Nigerian man thanks God for saving him from a 'poisonous' attack
4 comments:
which one is poisonous attack again? some people just like to create controversy on their social media pages sha. if we investigate further, we would discover
that it is one small issue that doesn't warrant him even telling his wife and then he would come and broadcast the thing on social media.
I think this young man had urticaria....xxx
Hmmmm, God is indeed great
Linda has definitely ran out of gist.
