 Photos: Nigerian man thanks God for saving him from a 'poisonous' attack | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 7 July 2017

Photos: Nigerian man thanks God for saving him from a 'poisonous' attack

Port Harcourt-based Facebook user Hartley Wehere is grateful to be alive after going through what he described as a 'poisonous' attack. He didn't give details about what happened to him except that his whole body was suddenly swollen. His post below:
"Father Lord, I thank you for saving my life from a poisonous attack today at about 11am. By now I would have been a dead person now.
LORD i give all the glory and honor to u, thanks to my mum Mrs Rachel Wehere, Rachel Wehere. Friends brothers and colleague that was there to save the situation on ground. I've never experienced such a thing in my life, Jesus I was totally mad, all my body was swollen. Lord u saved me. BABA GOD I adore u.
Posted by at 7/07/2017 08:42:00 pm

4 comments:

Peter said...

which one is poisonous attack again? some people just like to create controversy on their social media pages sha. if we investigate further, we would discover

interested in getting a bigger penis? click here

that it is one small issue that doesn't warrant him even telling his wife and then he would come and broadcast the thing on social media.

7 July 2017 at 20:50
hills xoxo said...

I think this young man had urticaria....xxx

7 July 2017 at 20:55
Udolisa Ugochukwu said...

Hmmmm, God is indeed great

7 July 2017 at 20:59
whitefalcon said...

Linda has definitely ran out of gist.

7 July 2017 at 21:15

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts