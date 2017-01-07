Photos: Nigerian Army offers free medical service to IDPs in Borno

Col. Samuel Kingsley the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said this in a statement on Saturday in Maiduguri.
“As part of their contribution to the host community and also activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration,He added that the task force had so far attended to more than 500 persons “since morning and still counting’’.
“Troops of 28 Task Force Brigade Nigerian Army were at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, Chibok, rendering free medical service to the community,’’ Samuel said.
See more photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment