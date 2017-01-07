 Photos: Nigerian Army offers free medical service to IDPs in Borno | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 1 July 2017

Photos: Nigerian Army offers free medical service to IDPs in Borno

The Nigerian Army says it has so far provided free medical treatment to over 500 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Chibok and Gwoza in Borno State, as part of activities to mark this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration slated for July 6.

Col. Samuel Kingsley the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said this in a statement on Saturday in Maiduguri.

“As part of their contribution to the host community and also activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration,

“Troops of 28 Task Force Brigade Nigerian Army were at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, Chibok, rendering free medical service to the community,’’ Samuel said.
He added that the task force had so far attended to more than 500 persons “since morning and still counting’’.

See more photos below...






