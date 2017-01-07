Photos: Nigerian Army arrest two Boko Haram informants

Troops of 159 Battalion Nigerian Army acting on credible information, arrested two suspected Boko Haram collaborators/informants, Abubakar Ahmed, 23, and Aji Maina, 45. Both were arrested on Wednesday 28, June 2017 at Garin Gada and Kanamma respectively after painstaking trailing.
Abubakar Ahmed was arrested while trying to collect relief materials for onward conveyance to Boko Haram terrorists, while Aji Maina was arrested while on transit at Kanamma enroute Gamari in Niger Republic.
The suspects are further being interrogated.
hausa people please leave our country. why is your life affected with violence. pleaseeeeeeeeeeeee leave us alone. God grant igbo biafra let us go mehn. When you want to invest in Nigeria this stupid hausa people will just come with their own harvock. I sometimes dont know if they are human being, hausa people pleaseeeeeee GO, and go and receive education. I am tired of this country abeg, sometimes i even get annoyed when i see them everytime. Please mummy Linda Post my comment, i am tired of them. no dissing but they are the people spoiling this nation. i swear.
See their face
