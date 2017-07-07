Photos: Miss South Africa accused of racism for wearing gloves while with black children at an orphanage

Demi-Leigh, who's a white South African was on Wednesday spotted at an event hosted by Sun International at a children’s home in Soweto, serving food and interacting with children at the orphanage while wearing latex gloves.
After the photos made rounds on Thursday, thousands of South Africans went on Twitter to criticised Nel-Peters and they also accused her of being a racist. The hashtag #MissSAChallenge began to trend on Twitter as they poked fun of the "hygiene" reason which they cited for the gloves.
Consequently, she posted a video, explaining why she was wearing gloves in the pictures saying:
“I just want to clear something up. All the volunteers on site wore gloves today because we honestly thought that it’s the right thing to do while working with food, and while handing out food to young kids. That was our only intention with wearing the gloves, was purely to be as hygienic as possible,” she said in the clip.
Not everyone was satisfied with her response as some are still making fun of the gesture. See their comments below...To everyone asking about the gloves, I truly hope that you'll hear my heart and understand that it came from a place of wanting to do good. pic.twitter.com/Pl5amM2gEM— Demi-LeighNel-Peters (@DemiLeighNP) July 5, 2017
3 comments:
what of the other people that wore gloves to hand out food to the kids? black south africans still have their head set in the apartheid days where every problem
interested in getting a bigger penis? click here
that they have is because of the white man. now that there is no more white man to blame they are now looking for racism even where there is none.
Fake ass!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Stupid black south Africans, they are the most racist people in the world with a very low self esteem.
Post a Comment