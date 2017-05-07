 Photos: Mentally ill woman gives birth to baby girl on the street in Ondo State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Photos: Mentally ill woman gives birth to baby girl on the street in Ondo State

A mentally ill woman recently gave birth to a baby girl on the street of Yaba, in Odode, Idanre local government Area of Ondo State. 

The Idanre local government under the leadership of Hon. Adebiyi Ayannuola took the new baby to a motherless babies home while the mother was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for proper treatment.


The wife of the LG boss, Mrs Doyin Ayannuola, Supervisor for Health in the council, Hon. (Mrs) Aderonke Akindolire and representative of the DLGA. (Mrs Idris) on Tuesday arranged and supervised how the the baby and her mother would be given adequate and necessary care.

More photos below...







Photo credit: Jimoh Ibrahim
3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Gosh Nigeria is way too hot to for that baby to be wearing all those layers of clothing. For Christ's sake let that baby breathe!!!

5 July 2017 at 12:09
OSINANL said...

CONGRATS TO HER

5 July 2017 at 12:18
Esther Norah said...

The stupid idiot dat impregnated her saw her condition yet went ahead and now he is no where to be found Idi ara. Period

5 July 2017 at 12:28

