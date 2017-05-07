Photos: Man wins best art in a cartoon contest organised to mock President Trump

Hundreds of cartoonists from around the world were said to have taken part in the exhibition of the Islamic Republic's 2017 International Trumpism cartoon and caricature contest, which held in the capital Tehran on July 3, 2017, but it was Asadi whose cartoon was chosen from among 1,600 entries from 75 countries.
His winning image, shows the US president wearing a jacket of dollar bills and with burning yellow hair.
Speaking to the Associated Press after his victory, he said:
“I wanted to show Trump while trampling symbols of culture,” Asadi, who spent two weeks working on the cartoon, said.
He added that the focus of his piece was on Trump’s “money-mindedness and war monger nature.”
Two U.S. contestants were awarded for their entries. Robert Jones Clayton, again, compared Trump to Hitler while another cartoon by Ed Wexler showed the president being pursued by a snowball with a red hammer and sickle emblem on it—a reference to an ongoing investigation into Trump staff and their connections to the Kremlin.
Hadi Asadi was given a trophy and an award with a cash prize of $1,500.
See more photos from the cartoon contest below..
4 comments:
Original mumu them
New sex fantasy stories drops here every 2days on Yugo.com.ng
...Mirabel dropped to her knees and pulled his boxers off and her soft lips began sucking his cock. He reached down and rubbed her tits as she sucked. She stopped sucking his cock and said, “I want to feel you inside me!”
She took his hand and led him to the bed and pushed him on his back and climbed on top of him. Her hand guided his cock into her tight, wet....CONTINUE READING
New sex fantasy stories drops here every 2days on Yugo.com.ng
all these are not necessary. what americans need to do is to insist that donald trump should be impeached by democratic senators/congress men and the republicans that don't want him
interested in getting a bigger penis? click here
anymore. instead of organizing cartoon to mock president trump when it would not do anything to remove him from power.
Post a Comment