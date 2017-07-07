 Photos: Man dies three days to his wedding | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 7 July 2017

Photos: Man dies three days to his wedding

A Cameroonian man identified as Sorel died just three days to his wedding. Soo, as he was fondly called, was set to wed his fiance and mother of his child on Saturday, July 8th. Details surrounding his death are still sketchy. However, it seems he died on Wednesday, just 3 days to his wedding. Shocked friends and family member have been mourning him on Facebook. Read more after the cut...





7/07/2017 04:01:00 am

Ogwologwo said...

that lady is a witch.her marine husband killed the man, that baby might not even be his

7 July 2017 at 04:47

