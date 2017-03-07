 Photos: Kano state House of Assembly speaker, Kabiru Rumrum, resigns from office | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

Photos: Kano state House of Assembly speaker, Kabiru Rumrum, resigns from office

Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Rurum, resigned from office this morning over fears that his colleagues might impeach him today.

He read his resignation letter before stepping down. Members of the state house of assembly have over time accused him of corruption, extortion and high-handedness.

Among the many allegations is that he cornered N100 million allegedly given to the house by billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, to shelve the probe of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.
The former Majority leader of the state assembly, Yusuf Ata has been elected the new Speaker while Abdulaziz Gafasa, was elected the new Majority Leader to replace Ata.
