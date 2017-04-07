Honored to have welcomed Joy and Lydia, two incredible young women from Chibok, Nigeria to the White House last week. They shared with me their remarkable journey in overcoming tremendous adversity, and I am in awe of their courage and heart. I look forward to watching them flourish as they begin a new chapter at Southeastern University this fall. Joy and Lydia, I am so proud of you both! Thank you for inspiring us with your story.
Tuesday, 4 July 2017
Photos: Ivanka Trump celebrates her meeting with two Chibok Schoolgirls at the White House
4 comments:
Hapi for dem...
Cool
... Merited happiness
nice one first lady
Nonsense. Where were you when we were looking for help to rescue them
