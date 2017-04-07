 Photos: Ivanka Trump celebrates her meeting with two Chibok Schoolgirls at the White House | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Photos: Ivanka Trump celebrates her meeting with two Chibok Schoolgirls at the White House

First Daughter of the United States, Ivanka Trump took to her IG page to celebrate her meeting with two Chibok girls who escaped from Boko Haram. Ivanka Trump met with Joy and Lydia at the White House last week. The two Chibok girls also met with US President, Donald Trump. Read what Ivanka Trump wrote after the cut..

Honored to have welcomed Joy and Lydia, two incredible young women from Chibok, Nigeria to the White House last week. They shared with me their remarkable journey in overcoming tremendous adversity, and I am in awe of their courage and heart. I look forward to watching them flourish as they begin a new chapter at Southeastern University this fall. Joy and Lydia, I am so proud of you both! Thank you for inspiring us with your story.


Posted by at 7/04/2017 07:28:00 am

4 comments:

tsalz said...

Hapi for dem...

4 July 2017 at 07:31
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Cool


... Merited happiness

4 July 2017 at 07:35
steve bash said...

nice one first lady

4 July 2017 at 07:36
Anonymous said...

Nonsense. Where were you when we were looking for help to rescue them

4 July 2017 at 07:42

Post a Comment

