Photos: Ikorodu youths keep vigil at their community following repeated attacks by Badoo members

In the wake of the recurring attacks carried out by notorious cult group, Badoo, residents of Ikorodu town in Lagos have begun to keep vigils at the town. Saturday night, men and some youths who were armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, kept vigil at different locations of the town.
The youths have accused security agents of not adequately safeguarding them. The residents say they expect the police and other security agents to have flooded the community but this isn't the case. They plan to stage a protest to the PHCN office in the town.
They claim lack of electricity has helped Badoo members carry out their attacks, as most of them operate in the dark.
