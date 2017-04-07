Photos: "I will become a doctor" 19-year-old girl who scored 233 in JAMB and hoped to study Medicine, dies after brief illness

Cynthia Anurika Uzochukwu, a 19-year old 2017 UTME candidate passed away on June 15th. Details surrounding her demise are sketchy, however, according to friends she suffered from Malaria and Typhoid prior to her death..
Her last Facebook message reads;
"I thank God for my life. Some people did not make it last night but I did. God you are awesome. Happy Sunday Pals".
Her brother, Uzochukwu Pascal revealed that her dream was to become a doctor and treat her mother and siblings.
"My sis Cynthia Uzochukwu make her jamb n wen she was alive she told me brother I will become a doctor..to treat mum n my siblings...I laugh at her n she say brother u will see it...now am seeing dat u re really a doctor bcos u re on step u front....am always proud of u,I will always love u Dr Cynthia Anurika Uzochukwu" he captioned a photo of her JAMB result.
Late Cynthia will be laid to rest on Friday, July 7, in her hometown Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.
