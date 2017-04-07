 Photos: Hon. Mato and Sen.Shuaibu Isa Lau receive their certificates of return following sack of Merman Hembe and Sani Danladi by the Supreme Court | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Photos: Hon. Mato and Sen.Shuaibu Isa Lau receive their certificates of return following sack of Merman Hembe and Sani Danladi by the Supreme Court

Hon Mrs Dorothy Mato of Benue State and Senator Alhaji Shuaibu Isa Lau of Taraba state received their certificates of return Monday at the INEC office in Abuja after the Supreme court verdict last week that certified them true Representatives of their various constituencies.

The Supreme Court had last month ordered the Senator representing Taraba North Senatorial District, Sani Abubakar Danladi to vacate the seat immediately and refund all salaries and allowances he received within 90 days.
 In its ruling, the Apex court declared Shuaibu Lau, as Senator representing Taraba North.

The order was contained in the judgement of the court on the appeal filed by Shuaibu Lau challenging the decision of the court of appeal that had upturned his victory during the primary that he was wrongfully substituted.
The same day, the Supreme Court also ordered Merman Hembe, Member of the House of Representatives representing Vandikwa and Konshisha Federal Constituency of Benue State, to vacate his post immediately.
The court ruled that Mr Hembe should be replaced by Mrs Mato, who has been declared the rightful winner of the All Progressives Congress ticket for that constituency. He was also ordered to return all salaries and allowances earned.
Posted by at 7/04/2017 02:13:00 am
