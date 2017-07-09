Older Posts...

Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Photos: Governover Okowa's Daughter Welcomes Her First Child On His 58th Birthday

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa's daughter, Marilyn and her husband Gbolahan Daramola welcomed their first child Saturday, July 8, which happens to be the Governor's 58th birthday. The couple got married in a grand traditional wedding on November 2015 at Owa in Delta State. The church wedding was held same month at St Philips Catholic Church, Asaba. More photos after the cut...
