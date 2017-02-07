 Photos from Senator Hope Uzodimma's twin daughters' grand double wedding in Abuja | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 2 July 2017

Photos from Senator Hope Uzodimma's twin daughters' grand double wedding in Abuja

Senator Hope Uzodimma gave out his daughters, Sandra Nkechi Uzodimma and Sopia Nkem Uzodimma, hands in marriage to Adeola Adewoye and David Onyekachukwu respectively.

The grand wedding was officiated by Arch Bishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan and a host of many other clergies at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja on Saturday, July 1st.

The event had in attendance, the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Governor Willie Obiano, Deputy Gov. Of Ebonyi State Kelechi Igwe, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, CAN President Rev. Supo Ayokunle, Ikedi Ohakim, former Governor of Imo State.

Others includes His Royal Majesty Eze Cletus Ilomuanya (Obi 1 of Obinugwu), His Royal Majesty Prince Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ooni of Ife) Rt. Hon Kelechi Nwagwu former Speaker Imo state  House of Assembly, Chief Tony Chukwu (Onweheihekaririchineke), Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie (Imo State PDP Chairman) Chief Charles Ikoro (Osunmanu) and host of many others.

More photos below...

















