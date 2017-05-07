Photos from the Independence 'Burger' eating championship which was won by a woman

Z-Burger held their eighth annual Independence Burger Eating Championship in the Washington DC and three competitive eaters took part in it. The competitors included two men Bob "Notorious B.O.B." Shoudt (C), David "Tiger Wings & Things" Brunell and a woman, Molly Schuyler, who is ranked number one competitive eater in the world.
Molly was crowned the winner of the competition after she comfortably ate 21 hamburgers to triumph over her competitors. She was given a trophy and a check for $1500.
