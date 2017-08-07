 Photos: Flood takes over parts of Lekki, Lagos Island following heavy downpour in Lagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 8 July 2017

Photos: Flood takes over parts of Lekki, Lagos Island following heavy downpour in Lagos

People's homes have been flooded while cars have been submerged in water following the heavy downpour in Lagos. See more photos of the flooded areas after the cut...



Iamjulee said...

Lol 😂😂😂😂😂lekki my yansh

8 July 2017 at 14:13
Anonymous said...

I live for lekki see where e for end..lol

8 July 2017 at 14:15
SHEARER VINCENT AZIH said...

Too bad, this is what happens when people start building on swampy area.. It's very painful

8 July 2017 at 14:15
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

So sorry for them

8 July 2017 at 14:17
sly john said...

Na wao I live on the island! U can as well say I swim on the island

8 July 2017 at 14:24
Anonymous said...

It is so serious... We can't go out in Ajah

8 July 2017 at 14:24
Olatunji said...

Amsterdam and some other Dutch cities are below sea level, yet they don't have

flooding. They put some things in place to prevent it, it is not just about drainage anymore, lekki and V.I need a complete overhaul in flood water control - this flood thing happens every year. it is about not planning the area properly.

8 July 2017 at 14:32
Anonymous said...

That's why mainland is better.

8 July 2017 at 14:34

