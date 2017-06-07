Photos: Fleeing armed robber gunned down by a policeman in Port Harcourt

A fleeing robber was shot dead inside a gutter by a gallant police officer on Tuesday, July 4, in Port Harcourt
Reports said that the mobile policeman (pictured) was forced to jump into a gutter where the suspect hid after going for a robbery operation at Oroazi Road, Mgbuosimiri, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
4 comments:
Crime doesn't & will never pay. Those that have ears should listen
Each time they kill innocent souls they will tag the person Arm robber to avoid being questioned. Now let's do the logic. The arm robber was hiding inside gutter with plain white polo no stains on the white polo while Mobil police that went inside the gutter to shoot him was this dirty. Lolz. Please Nigerians let's call a spade a spade. This solder has just wasted another innocent soul for no REASONS.SAY NO TO UNJUST KILLING OF INNOCENT NIGERIANS. Our Youth are dying in the hands of Nigerian Forces
Is it really the thief they caught? Why will an armed robber wear white shirt to rob? I doubt this "gallant" policeman shot the right man. This guy might have hid in the gutter due to stray bullets everywhere
lt is very unfortunate that not every murder case is investigated hence we see unnecessary and unlawful deaths round the country. May God bless Nigeria.
Post a Comment