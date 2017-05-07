 Photos: Flamboyant Dubai-based Nigerian 'money man' shows off stacks of cash on Instagram | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Photos: Flamboyant Dubai-based Nigerian 'money man' shows off stacks of cash on Instagram

Dubai-based Nigerian man Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha is at it again. He posted photos of himself with his young son sitting before wads of cash displayed on the table. He is also pictured with his beautiful wife.

It should be noted that he is the same Mompha that the Matharoo sisters mentioned when they dragged a former acquaintance who celebrated the arrest in Nigeria.




