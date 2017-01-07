"Wife of the Governor of #Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Atiku Bagudu @drzus emotionally walks away from a mother of two & her ill children at a hospital in Kebbi State. During the visit, she gave financial support to over 300 patients in three different hospitals anchored by the Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Development.
She said "As a consultant pediatrician and a mother, there is so much to cry about with our hospitals. We are happy with the approvals from the Governor for renovations, purchases and hiring of doctors. Our hope is that Kebbi can meet up with the basic standards of healthcare as soon as possible". 29-6-17 #ourkebbi#nigeria #Africa". Attachments area
Saturday, 1 July 2017
Photos: First lady of Kebbi state, Zainab Atiku Bagudu, bursts into tears during her visit to a public hospital in the state
