Photos: Father and his two children among those crushed to death by container at Ojota on their way back from RCCG Redemption Camp

One of the three survivors in the accident involving a trailer container that fell on a commercial bus at Ojota on Saturday, revealed that a father and his two children were among five crushed to death.
Recounting his narrow escape from the tragic incident, the survivor simply identified as Ifeanyi said the bus was conveying them from the Redemption Camp to Lagos after the monthly Holy Ghost Service of the RCCG.
Ifeanyi, who was sitting in the back with another survivor, said another lady crushed to death was resting her head on his lap, when the container fell on the bus. Also killed was the driver identified as Charles.
The General Manager LASEMA Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, who confirmed the incident revealed that the articulated truck with registration number AKD 663 KF conveyed 40ft container Laden with plywood fell on Volkswagen commercial bus (Danfo) with registration number FST 944 XR which the passengers were trapped.
"The Agency's ERT received a distressed call via the CRM regarding an accident at Ojota Bus stop on the 8th July, 2017. About 4:02am.This prompted the immediate activation of the Agency's ERT to the scene of the incident.
The prompt intention by the LASEMA Response Unit led to the rescue of three victims and were taken to the Trauma Centre Toll Gate, while 5 dead bodies trapped in the bus were extricate by the LASEMA Team and were taken to Ikorodu General Hospital Mortuary"
Mr Jamiu advised articulated truck drivers and owners to exercise caution and avoid over loading and also ensure that their vehicles are road worthy.
