Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Photos: EFCC quizzes nine suspected oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have commenced investigation of nine suspected oil thieves. The suspected oil bunkers were arrested by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Bonny, Rivers State and handed over to the Commission for further investigation and possible prosecution.

 They are being quizzed in the Port Harcourt's zonal office of the EFCC. The nine crew members onboard the vessel (MT Lady Swithin) are: Engineer Tony Edumesaro, Olu Gbenga Obebe, Lucky Oshogbon, Erete Moses, Stephen Olu Peters, Raphael Olu Peters, Gillis Ibinabo, Ikechi Nwanyanwu and Ernest Iyalla.

They were handed over to the EFCC by the Commanding Officer, FOB Bonny, Captain S.W. Olorundare. While handing over the suspects and the vessel to the EFCC, Olorundare said that the Nigerian Navy Ship OLOGBO, while on patrol on January 13, 2017, arrested MT LADY SWITHIN along Calabar offshore, conveying about 300,000 litres of products, suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). The suspects were also held on suspicion of illegal bunkering of petroleum product without license.
