They were handed over to the EFCC by the Commanding Officer, FOB Bonny, Captain S.W. Olorundare. While handing over the suspects and the vessel to the EFCC, Olorundare said that the Nigerian Navy Ship OLOGBO, while on patrol on January 13, 2017, arrested MT LADY SWITHIN along Calabar offshore, conveying about 300,000 litres of products, suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). The suspects were also held on suspicion of illegal bunkering of petroleum product without license.
Wednesday, 5 July 2017
Photos: EFCC quizzes nine suspected oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/05/2017 03:18:00 am
