Photos: Church members in Kenya troop out to celebrate their pastor who 'resurrected' a woman two hours after she died

on Sunday afternoon to celebrate his alleged resurrection of a woman in West Pokot county, Nairobi News reports.
It was reported the woman had died for two hours last Thursday before the intervention of Prophet Dr Owuor, who allegedly prayed and successfully resurrected her.
Some were seen carrying copies of the July 1 Daily Nation and Taifa Leo newspapers which published the story of the alleged resurrection of a woman only identified as Mama Rosa.
The church members chanted “ Yehovah amefufua Mama Rosa…Sio kuchanganyikiwa, ni Mungu” among other slogans.
Mama Rosa’s husband Samson Rotirakori said he believed that his wife had died for about two hours and that she regained life after he sought prayers from the prophet.
“My wife fell very sick on Wednesday. She became very weak and collapsed. By midnight, her situation had worsened and she was unable to walk and experienced a lot of difficulty in breathing. I called a senior pastor asking him to request a prayer from Prophet Owuor and immediately after the phone call Rosa stopped breathing and stretched out her hands and legs," he said during the thanksgiving ceremony.
Her daughter, Irvine Chesang, who also spoke during the ceremony, said immediately she stopped breathing she screamed alerting their neighbours who turned out to see what was happening.
The husband said at 12:51 am, he received a text message from Prophet Owuor saying “it is well.”
He said two hours later Rosa suddenly begun coughing and sneezing, then asked “who has brought me back.
Meanwhile, hundreds of people and a long convoy of vehicles have been trooping to the remote village since the alleged resurrection of Mama Rosa. Residents of Cheparten village in Pokot South Sub-County were joined by hundreds who headed to the home of the woman.
Nearby schools were also temporarily closed as learners rushed to the home.
