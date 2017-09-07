 Photos: Buhari's Children with Yemi & Dolapo Osinbajo at Gov. Amosun and Dabiri's children's wedding | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 9 July 2017

Photos: Buhari's Children with Yemi & Dolapo Osinbajo at Gov. Amosun and Dabiri's children's wedding

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo attended the wedding ceremony of Ayomide Amosun, daughter of Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Dipo Dabiri, son of Abike Dabiri, SSA to the President on Foreign Affairs in Ogun State. 8th July 2017.

Also in attendance were the children of President Buhari, Yusuf, Zahra, Halimat and their husbands.

Posted by at 7/09/2017 11:41:00 am

9 comments:

Anonymous said...

M sure dey knw the whereabouts of their dad... Linda confirm from dem.. But the amount daughter wowo Shaa.. Upon all the make up...... Aninimaous

9 July 2017 at 11:50
Myschooolzone.com.ng said...

And since then no one is talking about our main president??? Huh 😥

9 July 2017 at 12:00
Anonymous said...

D bride ugly die chaiii!!!

9 July 2017 at 12:11
Tessy Abu-Peters said...

Nice

9 July 2017 at 12:12
d Gov'nor said...

We are watching entirely another new group called APC feast on our common wealth, PDP gone. It's just "Turn by Turn nigeria limited", God when will it be my family turn? Jesus answer my prayers please, i need this government cake ASAP.

9 July 2017 at 12:13
Jonathan said...

it only appeared like he did things cos Nigeria had a fair share of our proverbial fat 7

years. i'm not saying this present government is something to write home about, to me it's just reshuffling of power. it's a pity the government has turned us to people who defend bad governance.

9 July 2017 at 12:21
Anonymous said...

Chaiiiii see Buhari's children looking like orphans there, may God grant their father speedy recovery.

9 July 2017 at 12:31
EDWIN edDREAMZ CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...

They look good though...

9 July 2017 at 12:38
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Seen.

9 July 2017 at 12:52

