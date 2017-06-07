 Photos: Bucccaneers, Aiye and Eiye cult members hold peace talks with Oba of Adeboruwa of Igbogbo town in Ikorodu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Photos: Bucccaneers, Aiye and Eiye cult members hold peace talks with Oba of Adeboruwa of Igbogbo town in Ikorodu

Members of Bucccaneers, Aiye and Eiye confraternities on Wednesday gathered for a peace meeting with Oba Abdulsemiu Orimadegun Kasali at Iledi Osugbo shrine and Adeboruwa Palace in Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area, Ikorodu, Lagos.  
 
The gathering which was the phase two of the peace meeting between the confraternities was aimed at the renunciation of cult membership in Ikorodu.

Last month, they also held a meeting where they all agreed to end violent attacks and promote peace in Ikorodu.

See more photos below...


