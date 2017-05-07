Photos: The biggest market in Zambia razed down by fire

Zambia's biggest market located in the Capital, Lusaka, has been razed down by fire, destroying the livelihood of many traders.
According to reports online, the fire at the City Market started in the early hours of Tuesday but due to the late arrival of firefighters, the fire rapidly spread destroying so many goods.
Confirming the fire incident, Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo and Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
The City Market in Lusaka has the biggest number of traders in Zambia. They sell second-hand clothes, electrical appliances, hardware and food among many other goods.
