Older Posts...

Photos: Back And Better. Julius Agwu Spotted At An Event In Anambra State

Ace Nigerian Comedian Julius Agwu, who survived three brain tumour was spotted in Awka, Anambra state capital on Friday, July 7, during the commissioning of Stanel World, a 24- hour petrol station. He is pictured with legendary actor, Pete Edochie, celebrity stylist Ifeanyi Okonkwo, Uche Nworah, MD/CEO of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS),among others. More photos after the cut...
by Linda Ikeji at 09/07/2017 3:55 AM
