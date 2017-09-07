Photos: Armed robbers reportedly kill two passengers along Benin-Ore road

Two passengers of Young Shall Grow Motors were reportedly killed by armed robbers during a robbery operation along the Benin-Ore road on Friday, July 7.
It was gathered that a driver with Ezewanta Transport Service and his conductor were also shot and injured by the robbers.
Luxurious bus drivers barricaded the road at the Okada axis of the Benin- Ore road over the killing. Road users were stranded for several hours.
A driver with Complete Sport newspaper, Sulaman Tajudeen, said the drivers blocked the road in protest against the killing during a robbery operation on the road.
According to him, the armed robbers blocked the road at about 1pm and were there till 3am, disposing passengers of their belongings.
However, the spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, Moses Nkombe, said one person was killed in the robbery.
“A bus conductor was killed when the robbers shot a bus which refused to stop for them,” he said.
What are the work of de police and soldiers de edo state government should do something about dis last month say issue happened and dey killed people too
I hate this country with passion abeg....
A man from the young shall grow bus was my hubby's friend. From berger suya, his a trailer driver sobon his way to port custom pple size his trailer. So he has waited for long and desided to go to Aba and see his family cus his wife n children stays in Aba, that was when the tragedy happened. So painfull.
sad. disposing hustlers of their belongings is so pathetic of them. shame on them and i pray they are captured
laura
Wao for 14hours. Imagine no response. Shame on the NPF, if na small boys with rubber guns and facial mask them go take them shine shoe. Imagine 14 hours not even 44 minutes. God Nigeria is finished leta now d will say no one was killed or the are investigating the matter. Mtchewwwwwwww shame on the police
things are just getting out of hand in nigeria. armed robbers are becoming more daring and it
seems the sars are just bothered about collecting money from yahoo yahoo boys they are not concerned about fighting crime, this is the same thing that has been happening in ikorodu where badoo kill and police do nothing.
Linda u mean from 1pm to 3am? Or 1am to 3am?
