Photos: Anambra Police parades bank robbers, vigilante operative who killed a man, beheaded and buried him in shallow grave

The Anambra State Police Command on Thursday, June 29, paraded armed robbery and murder suspects. Briefing newsmen at the at the command headquarters in Awka, the new Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Baba Umar declared Anambra State a ”NO GO AREA FOR CRIMINALS”.
"I sincerely call on you to take this message to Ndi-Anambra that we must all work together to sustain the relative peace in the State. The purpose of this briefing is to intimate you on our exploits within
the last five days of my assumption of duty in the State. We have put in place intelligence led Policing and crime prevention strategies in the
Command."
The Police Command has successfully clamped down a a vigilante operative attached to a brewery depot in Aguata Local Government Area of the State.
On the night of June 22, the suspect Emeka Anorunso, 25, while on duty as a security guard, in the premises of a distributor to NBL located along Oko road, Ekwulobia in Aguata LGA, killed a person yet to be identified.
The suspect buried the corpse in a shallow grave within the premises. He failed to report the incident to anyone including his employer and co-workers. On 26/6/2017 offensive odour within the premises compelled the workers to a search revealing an unusual earth work in a portion of the premises.
The workers confronted the security men on what they found. He said he defecated into the ground and covered it.
He was asked to open the ground. He did and confessed to having killed an intruder who came into the premises on June 22 night.
Preliminary Police investigation revealed the suspect beheaded the corpse, burnt it before burying it in the shallow grave.
The suspect is helping in the investigation as ritual killing is suspected.
Items recovered from the suspect include: one pump action revolver gun, cellphones, sim cards, cards, blood soaked blankets, blood soaked wrapper.
In another development, on June 27, at about 11pm, following intelligence report, Police detectives arrested two suspects who broke into
Union bank Nkpor and attempted to break into the strong room of the bank. The suspects were later arrested with one drilling machine and one sawing machine.
They confessed to the crime committed at the bank.
The arrested suspects are:
One Michael Nwokedi “M” 18 years form Ogbedibia village Onitsha, One Praise Okoli “M” 18 years of Awomama Imo State.
Also, on 28/6/2017, one Nonso Okafor was arrested with a blood stained bus Reg.Awk 424 XJ. One locally made double barrel pistol and two life cartirages. Suspect and his gang members were robbing passengers and road users along New parts Nkpor in Onitsha.
Items recovered from the suspect include :5,688 ,500 CFA,25 assorted Gsm handsets,1 laptop.
Efforts are on to arrest other fleeing suspects.
All suspects will be charged to court after diligent investigation.
"I want to assure Ndi-Anambra that the Command under my watch will do everything possible to ensure adequate" said the police boss.
"Protection of lives and properties of all citizens and residents of the State.I want to state categorically that no politician in the state can buy the Command under my watch, no matter your status in the society."
