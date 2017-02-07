 Photos: Amber Rose shows off pierced nipples in see-through dress | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 2 July 2017

Photos: Amber Rose shows off pierced nipples in see-through dress

Amber showed off her nipple piercings in new selfies shared today on Instagram Stories.

The model and mother of one who was out partying with friends, rocked a see-through off shoulder dress which displayed her piercings.. See another photo after the cut.


Posted by at 7/02/2017 04:45:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts