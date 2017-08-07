 Photos: 22-year-old Ghanaian farmer whose wife gave birth to quadruplets is contemplating suicide | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 8 July 2017

Photos: 22-year-old Ghanaian farmer whose wife gave birth to quadruplets is contemplating suicide

A 22-year-old farmer, Amadu Razak and his wife from Bodada in the Jasikan District of the Volta region, Ghana have welcomed a set of quadruplets.

19-year-old Amina Razak was successfully delivered of the babies, all girls, through caesarean section by a medical team led by Dr Micah Duke Boye at the Worawora Government Hospital.


However, father of the quadruplets said that it would be difficult for him to cater for the children as he does not have a stable job.

In an interview with Adomonline’s Gershon Mortey,  he said the money he makes from the sale of his farm produce is not enough to cater for the entire family.

The distraught farmer revealed that, he had to borrow GHC500 to pay the hospital bills and is wondering how to pay back.

Razak is contemplating suicide if government and philanthropists don't come to his aid.

Posted by at 7/08/2017 01:17:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts