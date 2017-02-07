Photo: Two members of kidnapping/armed robbery gang killed, two others arrested during gun duel with police in Owerri

The Imo State Police Command have arrested two members of a notorious kidnapping/armed robbery gang following a fierce gun duel in Owerri. Two other suspects later died as a result of injuries sustained during the exchange of fire, while the surviving two are cooperating with investigation.
The deceased suspects are identified as Moses Mberekpe from Orsu Obodo in Oguta LGA and Azubuike aka "Zuby" also from Oguta.
Exhibits recovered from the suspects include the following:
i) One (1) AK 47 rifle with breech no. BH-7812
ii) One (1) pump action gun
iii) One (1) cut to size locally made gun
iv) Seventeen (17) rounds of AK 47 ammunition
v) Thirteen (13) rounds of live cartridges
vi) Six (6) expended cartridges
vii) Some charms and mask.
In a similar development, operatives of the Nekede Division of the command while on routine patrol along Ihiagwa in Owerri West L.G.A on Friday, June 30, had encounter with unidentified three man gang of suspected armed robbers who opened fire on sighting the patrol team.
In the ensued gun duel, three of the suspected unidentified armed robbers were overpowered and arrested with various degrees of injuries. They however gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital.Exhibits recovered from them include:
i) Two (2) locally made short guns
ii) Two (2) live cartridges
iii) One (1) motorcycle
